Gen Z’s ‘YOLO’ image doesn’t match its bank account: Where young Indians are actually spending their salaries

While Gen Z’s social media feeds might scream “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) with aesthetic cafe dumps and mountain getaways, their bank statements tell a decidedly different story.

A recent study by SalarySe, which analysed millions of UPI transactions from over 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users in India, effectively shatters the lifestyle-first stereotype.

The reality? Young Indians are spending the vast majority of their paychecks on mundane, everyday needs and recurring financial commitments.

Where is the money actually going? It turns out, Gen Z's budget is far more practical than flashy. A staggering 70% of a young professional's monthly budget is swallowed up by just five core categories:

Bills & subscriptions : 20.1% (The largest single chunk of their salary)

: 20.1% (The largest single chunk of their salary) Groceries : 15.7%

: 15.7% Financial services : 12.2%

: 12.2% Shopping : 11.9%

: 11.9% Food: 11.5% The heavy reliance on digital payments for bills, subscriptions, and financial services emphasised just how seamlessly these recurring expenses have integrated into their daily lives, leaving less room for spontaneous luxury.

Also Read | Gen Z has rediscovered the joy of going to the movies

Entertainment triumphs travel Despite the popular narrative that Gen Z prioritises globetrotting above all else, travel accounts for a mere 5% of their monthly spending. While young professionals certainly value real-world experiences, big-ticket trips simply aren't a major part of their regular budgets.

Instead, digital entertainment easily takes the crown over travel. Recurring entertainment subscriptions hold a firm, non-negotiable place in Gen Z wallets.

Among observable recurring digital subscriptions, the breakdown shows clear favourites:

JioHotstar : 12.4% share

: 12.4% share Netflix : 10.7% share

: 10.7% share Spotify: 5.6% share This steady stream of digital spending is largely fueled by the growing reliance on UPI and AutoPay. For today's young professionals, financial management has become virtually invisible.

Streaming subscriptions renew seamlessly in the background, and utility bills are paid automatically—ensuring that digital entertainment and everyday necessities consistently take priority over saving for the next flight.

Growing up, but not giving up lifestyle The study also split Gen Z into two groups—younger (18–23) and older (24–29)—revealing a fascinating trend in how their financial priorities mature.

As young professionals age and take on more real-world responsibilities, their essential spending naturally climbs, jumping from 50% to 59% of their total budget.

Yet, interestingly, their lifestyle budget refuses to budge. Both age groups dedicate exactly 32% of their wallets to discretionary spending. This proves that while Gen Z's financial obligations grow, they are fiercely protective of their personal enjoyment.

Digital-first financial life Piyush Bagaria, Co-founder of SalarySe, told NDTV that this generation is developing financial habits entirely around digital payments and everyday responsibilities.

“India's Gen Z is the first generation to manage almost every aspect of its financial life through a digital-first ecosystem,” Bagaria explained, adding that the massive scale of UPI has fundamentally changed how young professionals manage their money.