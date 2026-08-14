Gen Z’s ‘YOLO’ image doesn’t match its bank account: Where young Indians are actually spending their salaries

While Gen Z’s social media feeds might scream “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) with aesthetic cafe dumps and mountain getaways, their bank statements tell a decidedly different story.

A recent study by SalarySe, which analysed millions of UPI transactions from over 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users in India, effectively shatters the lifestyle-first stereotype.

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The reality? Young Indians are spending the vast majority of their paychecks on mundane, everyday needs and recurring financial commitments.

Where is the money actually going? It turns out, Gen Z's budget is far more practical than flashy. A staggering 70% of a young professional's monthly budget is swallowed up by just five core categories:

Bills & subscriptions : 20.1% (The largest single chunk of their salary)

: 20.1% (The largest single chunk of their salary) Groceries : 15.7%

: 15.7% Financial services : 12.2%

: 12.2% Shopping : 11.9%

: 11.9% Food: 11.5% The heavy reliance on digital payments for bills, subscriptions, and financial services emphasised just how seamlessly these recurring expenses have integrated into their daily lives, leaving less room for spontaneous luxury.

Also Read | Gen Z has rediscovered the joy of going to the movies

Entertainment triumphs travel Despite the popular narrative that Gen Z prioritises globetrotting above all else, travel accounts for a mere 5% of their monthly spending. While young professionals certainly value real-world experiences, big-ticket trips simply aren't a major part of their regular budgets.

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Instead, digital entertainment easily takes the crown over travel. Recurring entertainment subscriptions hold a firm, non-negotiable place in Gen Z wallets.

Among observable recurring digital subscriptions, the breakdown shows clear favourites:

JioHotstar : 12.4% share

: 12.4% share Netflix : 10.7% share

: 10.7% share Spotify: 5.6% share This steady stream of digital spending is largely fueled by the growing reliance on UPI and AutoPay. For today's young professionals, financial management has become virtually invisible.

Streaming subscriptions renew seamlessly in the background, and utility bills are paid automatically—ensuring that digital entertainment and everyday necessities consistently take priority over saving for the next flight.

Growing up, but not giving up lifestyle The study also split Gen Z into two groups—younger (18–23) and older (24–29)—revealing a fascinating trend in how their financial priorities mature.

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As young professionals age and take on more real-world responsibilities, their essential spending naturally climbs, jumping from 50% to 59% of their total budget.

Yet, interestingly, their lifestyle budget refuses to budge. Both age groups dedicate exactly 32% of their wallets to discretionary spending. This proves that while Gen Z's financial obligations grow, they are fiercely protective of their personal enjoyment.

Digital-first financial life Piyush Bagaria, Co-founder of SalarySe, told NDTV that this generation is developing financial habits entirely around digital payments and everyday responsibilities.

“India's Gen Z is the first generation to manage almost every aspect of its financial life through a digital-first ecosystem,” Bagaria explained, adding that the massive scale of UPI has fundamentally changed how young professionals manage their money.

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Ultimately, the monthly budget for India's young salaried workforce is still largely about the basics: paying bills, buying groceries, managing finances, and putting food on the table. “Travel and lifestyle spending are there,” Bagaria said. “They just aren't taking up as much space as the stereotypes suggest.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.