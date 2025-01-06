It is less than a week into 2025, and just like the previous year, job cuts and inflation continue to be on the rise. However, when it comes to weddings, it looks like Gen Z are in no mood for a compromise, and are quoting crores when asked about their wedding budget.

A recent video shows the younger generation casually claiming that they would spend at least ₹2 to 6 crore for their weddings. To this, standup comedian Rohit Shah said, “Delulu band karo, bolo ₹1.5 lakh shadi ka budget..shiv sagar se hum khana manag ke kha lenge…paneer butter masala kha lenge sab…( Stop this delulu, say ₹1.5 lakh is your wedding budget, and everyone would celebrate by just ordering paneer butter masala from Bombay Shiv Sagar )".

Also Read | Viral Video: Social media influencer moves to Seoul

The video has gone viral on social media and has bagged over seven lakh views already. “ ₹6 crore mere zindagi ka budget hai ( ₹6 crore is my life's budget),” added the comedian.

The ‘ideal’ wedding budget Continuing his monologue, comedian Rohit Shah playfully compared Gen Z's 'extravagant' wedding budget with how millennials are still behind in the race, comparing Ola and Uber prices when it comes to booking cabs. Thinking of spending crores for weddings is still far-fetched for the generation.

"Bhai yeh log itna casually crore crore bol rahe hain, aur hum milennial yha cab book karte waqt bhi ola uber compare karke train se nikalte hain (Gen Zs are causally quoting crores while we millennials compare Ola and Uber prices even when it comes to booking a cab, and end up taking a train instead)

Also Read | 5 essential tips before you take a personal loan for your wedding