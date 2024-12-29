As we approach the year 2025, a new generation of babies is set to be born, marking the beginning of what will be known as Generation Beta. Defined as those born between 2025 and 2039, this cohort of children will follow in the footsteps of Generation Alpha, the children born from around 2010 to 2024, and will grow up in an increasingly complex and interconnected world shaped by rapid technological advances and global challenges.

According to social researcher Mark McCrindle, who coined the term "Generation Alpha", Generation Beta will face a future defined by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global population changes.

Who are Generation Beta? Generation Beta will consist of children born from 2025 to 2039, making them the children of younger Gen Ys (Millennials) and older Gen Zs. By 2035, it is expected that they will make up 16% of the global population, a significant demographic that will influence future economies, cultures, and societies, as per McCrindle's blog post.

One of the most notable characteristics of Generation Beta will be their longevity. With advances in healthcare and technology, many children born during this period are expected to live well into the 22nd century, potentially experiencing a life span much longer than previous generations.

A world of transformation and challenges As these children grow, they will inherit a world grappling with numerous societal challenges. Climate change, global population shifts, and rapid urbanization will be pressing issues that influence their lives. Mark McCrindle emphasizes that sustainability will no longer be a choice but a necessity. For Generation Beta, environmental consciousness and a sustainable lifestyle will be ingrained from an early age, as they will be tasked with finding solutions to the pressing ecological concerns of the 21st century.

Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, will be a dominant force in their daily lives. According to McCrindle, by the time Generation Beta comes of age, these technologies will be fully embedded in education, workplaces, healthcare, and entertainment.

“Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life—from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment,” he explained.

Who will make up Generation Beta? Generation Beta will primarily consist of children born to younger Gen Ys (Millennials) and older Gen Zs. These parents, who are familiar with the digital age and the rise of social media, will raise their children in a vastly different world—one where artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and sustainability are key aspects of daily life.

While Millennials and Gen Z have witnessed and adapted to significant technological shifts, Generation Beta will be born into an even more interconnected, automated, and technologically advanced world. They are the first generation to experience the full impact of AI-driven technologies, shaping not only how they learn and work but also how they interact with the world around them.

A generation set for longevity Many children born in this period are expected to live well into the 22nd century, thanks to advances in healthcare and longevity technologies. This remarkable life expectancy will present unique challenges and opportunities for the generation, as they will need to navigate not only the complexities of a rapidly changing world but also potentially extended lifespans.

Key characteristics of Generation Beta Global Impact: By 2035, Generation Beta is expected to make up 16% of the world’s population, highlighting their significance on a global scale. Their decisions, values, and actions will shape economies, cultures, and industries worldwide.

Technological integration: Unlike previous generations, Generation Beta will be surrounded by artificial intelligence and automation from birth. These technologies will be fully integrated into their education systems, workplaces, healthcare, and entertainment. The influence of AI will be pervasive in their everyday lives, allowing them to adapt to a future where machine learning and automation are commonplace.

Sustainability focus: Generation Beta will inherit a world confronted by pressing issues such as climate change and resource depletion. The emphasis on sustainability will not just be a choice but a necessity. These challenges will define their approach to living, working, and consuming, with an expectation for greater environmental responsibility.

Generation Beta’s world of change While many of their Millennial and Gen Z parents grew up in a world of rapid change, Generation Beta will be born into a hyper-connected, high-tech world. They will have access to technologies and innovations that today’s generations can only imagine, from smart cities to autonomous vehicles to next-generation virtual realities.