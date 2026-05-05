‘Geniuses play Nissanka at top & drop Miller’ - Delhi Capitals under fire over selection during DC vs CSK in IPL 2026

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed Delhi Capitals' team selection after the Axar Patel-led side dropped David Miller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Tuesday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The former Karnataka star also questioned Pathum Nissanka's place in the playing XI despite repeated failures.

With Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc locked in the bowling department and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order as three overseas players, the Delhi Capitals thinktank were left with the option to choose between Miller and Nissanka. In the end, it was the experienced middle order batter from South Africa who had to pay the price.

Against CSK, Nissanka survived just 15 balls for his 19 runs. One of the reasons Delhi Capitals persisted with the Sri Lankan was his match-winning 62 against Rajasthan Royals. In fact, it was Nissanka's only fifty-plus score in IPL 2026 so far. He had gotten out in the 40s thrice in this season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ganesh, who played four Tests and a single ODI for India, questioned why the Indian talents aren't being used at the top of the order. “There’s so much Indian batting talent available in Delhi’s camp. They can so easily open with Shaw/Rana/Porel along with KL, & have Miller in the middle order,” Ganesh wrote.

Notably, Delhi Capitals tried 18-year-old Sahil Parikh against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but without success. "Instead, the geniuses play Nissanka at the top & drop Miller. Tell me, how can this be a serious cricket team?" added Ganesh.

While Prithvi Shaw is yet to get a game, Nitish Rana's highlight was the 91 he scored against Punjab Kings. Avishek Porel get a game against RCB and top-scored with 30 after coming as an Impact Substitute. That's not all. A few moments later, Ganesh posted, “Delhi doing a Delhi. Again. The consistency with which they do this is unbelievable #IPL2026.”

Also Read | Lowest score in IPL: Delhi Capitals lose 6 wickets for just 8 runs in DC vs RCB

David Miller, Pathum Nissanka in IPL 2026 In nine matches so far, Nissanka managed just 228 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 156.16. Besides his 62 against Rajasthan Royals, the Sri Lankan opener managed two scores of 41 and one of 44 among notable ones. As far as Miller is concerned, the South African played eight games, scoring 123 runs with a best of 41 not out.

Delhi Capitals slump to 8-wicket loss Riding on knocks from Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40 not out), Delhi Capitals managed 155/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Sanju Samson led CSK to a eight-wicket win with a 52-ball 87 not out. Giving Samson a good hand was young Kartik Sharma who remained unbeaten on 31-ball 41. CSK chased the target in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.