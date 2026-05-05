‘Geniuses play Nissanka at top & drop Miller’ - Delhi Capitals under fire over selection during DC vs CSK in IPL 2026

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed Delhi Capitals' team selection after the Axar Patel-led side dropped David Miller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Tuesday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The former Karnataka star also questioned Pathum Nissanka's place in the playing XI despite repeated failures.

With Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc locked in the bowling department and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order as three overseas players, the Delhi Capitals thinktank were left with the option to choose between Miller and Nissanka. In the end, it was the experienced middle order batter from South Africa who had to pay the price.

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Against CSK, Nissanka survived just 15 balls for his 19 runs. One of the reasons Delhi Capitals persisted with the Sri Lankan was his match-winning 62 against Rajasthan Royals. In fact, it was Nissanka's only fifty-plus score in IPL 2026 so far. He had gotten out in the 40s thrice in this season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ganesh, who played four Tests and a single ODI for India, questioned why the Indian talents aren't being used at the top of the order. “There’s so much Indian batting talent available in Delhi’s camp. They can so easily open with Shaw/Rana/Porel along with KL, & have Miller in the middle order,” Ganesh wrote.

Notably, Delhi Capitals tried 18-year-old Sahil Parikh against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but without success. "Instead, the geniuses play Nissanka at the top & drop Miller. Tell me, how can this be a serious cricket team?" added Ganesh.

While Prithvi Shaw is yet to get a game, Nitish Rana's highlight was the 91 he scored against Punjab Kings. Avishek Porel get a game against RCB and top-scored with 30 after coming as an Impact Substitute. That's not all. A few moments later, Ganesh posted, “Delhi doing a Delhi. Again. The consistency with which they do this is unbelievable #IPL2026.”

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Also Read | Lowest score in IPL: Delhi Capitals lose 6 wickets for just 8 runs in DC vs RCB

David Miller, Pathum Nissanka in IPL 2026 In nine matches so far, Nissanka managed just 228 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 156.16. Besides his 62 against Rajasthan Royals, the Sri Lankan opener managed two scores of 41 and one of 44 among notable ones. As far as Miller is concerned, the South African played eight games, scoring 123 runs with a best of 41 not out.

Delhi Capitals slump to 8-wicket loss Riding on knocks from Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40 not out), Delhi Capitals managed 155/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Sanju Samson led CSK to a eight-wicket win with a 52-ball 87 not out. Giving Samson a good hand was young Kartik Sharma who remained unbeaten on 31-ball 41. CSK chased the target in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

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The result reinstated CSK at sixth spot with five wins and 10 points. Delhi Capitals remain seventh with just four wins from 10 games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in