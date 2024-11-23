‘Genuine heart, boundless energy…’: Tributes pour in after Real Housewives star Matt Byars dies by suicide. Who was he?

Matt Byars, a 37-year-old actor from Real Housewives, died by suicide on November 21. His co-star Melissa Gorga confirmed his death, while Karen Huger remembered him as a bubbly and successful young man. Byars was known for his positive attitude and deep connection with the Huger family.

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 01:24 PM IST
American actor Matt Byars died by suicide on Friday. Several actors have paid tribute.
American actor Matt Byars died by suicide on Friday. Several actors have paid tribute.

Several actors and celebrities expressed their condolences over the demise of Real Housewives star Matt Byars. The 37-year-old actor died by suicide on Friday, November 21, according to the US Sun.

According to Matt Byars' autopsy report, he died of “multiple blunt force injuries, which indicate an act of “suicide”. Matt Byars' co-star and colleague Melissa Gorga confirmed the news of his demise and expressed condolences over his death.

Also Read | Agra man’s suicide attempt by mosquito repellent goes viral on Instagram

Who was Matt Byars?

Matt Byars is a talent manager who has acted in several American shows and movies. He has appeared many times in the show The Real Housewives of Potomac and was featured in the show for the first time in 2018 alongside Karen Huger.

Also Read | Liam Payne’s tragic death: One Direction members mourn their bandmate at funeral

The American TV personality, Karen Huger described Matt Byars as a “bubbly person” and a “very successful young man”, reported the New York Post. During her previous interview, Karen Huger had also mentioned how she used to encourage Matt Byars to face life's challenges with positivity.

“I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” New York Post quoted Huger.

Also Read | Matthew Perry death: Did his assistant administer him 27 doses of ketamine?

Applauding Matt for his friendly nature, Karen Huger said, “He’s with everyone! And I love that. He’s a bubbly person and, again, a very successful young man and powerfully connected."

Karen Hugher pays tribute to Matt

The TV actress is yet to officially react to the news of Matt Byars' death. However, she has expressed grief over the news in an interview with American magazine ‘People’

“I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago. His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family,” Hughen told People.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Genuine heart, boundless energy…’: Tributes pour in after Real Housewives star Matt Byars dies by suicide. Who was he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.