Matt Byars, a 37-year-old actor from Real Housewives, died by suicide on November 21. His co-star Melissa Gorga confirmed his death, while Karen Huger remembered him as a bubbly and successful young man. Byars was known for his positive attitude and deep connection with the Huger family.

Several actors and celebrities expressed their condolences over the demise of Real Housewives star Matt Byars. The 37-year-old actor died by suicide on Friday, November 21, according to the US Sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Matt Byars' autopsy report, he died of “multiple blunt force injuries, which indicate an act of “suicide". Matt Byars' co-star and colleague Melissa Gorga confirmed the news of his demise and expressed condolences over his death.

Who was Matt Byars? Matt Byars is a talent manager who has acted in several American shows and movies. He has appeared many times in the show The Real Housewives of Potomac and was featured in the show for the first time in 2018 alongside Karen Huger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The American TV personality, Karen Huger described Matt Byars as a “bubbly person" and a “very successful young man", reported the New York Post. During her previous interview, Karen Huger had also mentioned how she used to encourage Matt Byars to face life's challenges with positivity.

“I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk," New York Post quoted Huger.

Applauding Matt for his friendly nature, Karen Huger said, “He’s with everyone! And I love that. He’s a bubbly person and, again, a very successful young man and powerfully connected." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karen Hugher pays tribute to Matt The TV actress is yet to officially react to the news of Matt Byars' death. However, she has expressed grief over the news in an interview with American magazine ‘People’