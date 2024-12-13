The two key decisions affecting Hollywood superstar George Clooney's marriage with lawyer-wife Amal Clooney — political involvement by endorsing Kamala Harris and accepting a Broadway role that would keep him away from his family for months.

Two key decisions are affecting Hollywood superstar George Clooney's marriage with Amal Clooney — the failure of his political involvement and endorsement of Kamala Harris and acceptance of a Broadway role that would require the actor to be away from his lawyer-wife and children settled in Europe for months, according to a report by Radar Online.

Failed Political Influence The Hollywood superstar is reportedly "humiliated" that his endorsement of Harris had little impact on the US election outcome and his "moody" behaviour will not be "put up with" for long by Amal, the report added.

"George truly believed that his endorsement of Kamala Harris would move mountains, but it's only made him look like another conceited, self-important celebrity. His op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the race was also met with a lot of rolling of eyes. The truth is that George's opinion doesn't carry as much weight as he thought, and he's been left with major egg on his face. His ego has taken a big hit and he's been moody, and Amal won't put up with it for long," an insider told the publication.

Is Broadway too far away? The source further told the tabloid that Clooney's decision to participate in the Broadway version of his 2005 movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck', has seemingly had a negative impact on his family life.