A German influencer recently shared a video on social media, expressing disbelief over Indians using the term "expired" to refer to people who passed away. Her video reads, “India! What is going on?” However, the influencer, who is often seen praising India and embracing its culture online, received criticism, mostly for her amused yet surprised reaction to the discovery.

“India why do you use the word expired” In the video, the influencer laughed at the usage of the word ‘expired’ by Indians. Poking fun, she said, “India why do you use the word expired to say that someone died…I don't know if it is whole India or only in India, but I know from Indians that they use the world ‘expired’ to say that someone died.”

She bursts into laughter before narrating an incident through which she noticed the same.

“I was at the restaurant with my friends and the lady was telling us ‘Ya, the wife expired.’ I was like… what? Like the wife died?" the influencer shared her experience. She laughed and added, “What! You use the word expired to say that someone died, passed away or whatever. Okay… prescription expires or food expires…but a person? Tell me please is it only India…whole India or is it only the Indians I know… Is there also another country who use the word expired? I am only interested. Let me know."

Watch video here:

While the user mentioned, “No judgement” in the caption of her post, Indians did not take her video and curiosity well.

Internet schools influencer Reacting to her, someone wrote in the comment section, “Woman, go back to school… it shows your low vocabulary. I am glad finally, an Indian taught you a new word of dictionary.” “Expired is also used in hospitals in medical terms to refer to death,” explained another. Yet another one said, “Stop laughing about it, your followers might get expired.”

The German influencer goes by the user id @The_Induflencer on Instagram and TikTok. She posts about her life around Indian culture in Germany.