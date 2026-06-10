German proverb of the day: ‘He who chases two rabbits at once will catch none’; meaning, why it still matters

Multitasking is often treated as a badge of honour in the hyper-connected, fast-paced world; From answering emails during meetings, managing multiple projects simultaneously, and trying to pursue five different hobbies at once.

As an antidote to this chaotic way of living, German culture provides a wonderfully precise and pragmatic reality check: “Wer zwei Hasen auf einmal jagt, fängt keinen.”—or, “He who chases two rabbits at once will catch none.”

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It is a timeless lesson in the power of singular focus and the high cost of divided attention.

What it means At its surface, the proverb paints a vivid picture of a hunter in the field. If a hunter spots two rabbits jumping out of the brush and tries to pursue both at the same time, his attention is split. He darts left, then right, hesitates, loses momentum, and ultimately watches both rabbits disappear into the undergrowth. By trying to maximise his gains, he ends up with absolutely nothing.

Metaphorically, the proverb is an absolute rejection of scattered energy and multitasking. It warns us that human focus, time, and energy are finite resources.

When you divide your attention across multiple competing goals, you don't achieve more; instead, you dilute your efforts to the point of complete ineffectiveness. It suggests that success requires a conscious decision to choose one clear target and commit to it fully.

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Where it comes from While variants of this hunting metaphor exist across various European cultures, it found a deeply permanent home in Germany's traditional agrarian and craftsmanship history. German culture has long placed a strong emphasis on Gründlichkeit (thoroughness) and Fachkompetenz (specialised expertise).

In traditional German guilds, a craftsman didn't try to master five different trades; they dedicated years of rigorous discipline to mastering just one. The proverb was used by elders and masters to caution young apprentices against impatience and scattered ambition.

It embedded a cultural mindset that highly values deep, methodical competence over shallow, widespread multitasking—a philosophy that eventually laid the foundation for the precision engineering Germany is famous for today.

Why it still matters In the 21st century, we are constantly surrounded by “rabbits” — digital distractions, notifications, the gig economy, and the constant pressure to have side hustles — that fragment our attention every single second.

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This proverb matters today because it highlights a psychological truth that modern neuroscience explicitly confirms: the human brain cannot actually multitask.

When we think we are multitasking, our brains are actually just rapidly switching tasks, which drains our cognitive energy, increases mistakes, and causes severe burnout.

Whether you are trying to scale a business, learn a complex new skill, or simply have a meaningful conversation with a loved one, the proverb reminds us that true quality and success require doing one thing at a time.

Another perspective While absolute focus leads to precision, putting all your energy into a single target can leave you incredibly vulnerable if that target disappears.

To challenge this rigid focus and champion the wisdom of keeping your options open, German culture offers a highly practical counter-proverb:

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“Man soll nicht alles auf eine Karte setzen.” OR “You shouldn't put everything on a single card.”

Where the rabbit proverb demands absolute, unwavering focus on a single objective, “Man soll nicht alles auf eine Karte setzen” shifts the spotlight onto prudence and strategic backup plans. Originating from old card games, it warns against betting all your wealth, time, or career hopes on a single outcome.

If you chase only one rabbit and it manages to escape, you go hungry. This alternative perspective reminds us that a wise person learns how to balance focus with diversification. True mastery lies in knowing when to focus entirely on one task to get it done, and when to diversify your resources so that a single failure doesn't wipe you out entirely.

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