German traveller reveals 10 things she wishes she knew before travelling to India as a solo traveller

The video of a German travel vlogger has gone viral on social media, in which she speaks about things that she wishes she had known before visiting India. The Instagram user paulahnck posted the video with a caption reading “For my western girlies that wanna go to India.”

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In the video, she shared 10 tips for solo female travellers in India.

Getting around is easy Tuk-tuks, buses, trains. They're cheap and take you anywhere.

“You even have women-only seats and sleeper sections on many trains and buses. I prefer buses,” she noted.

She also pointed out that travelers can use apps like Rapido, Uber, and RedBus to travel from one place to another.

Don't buy an eSIM before you arrive "Mobile data in India is insanely cheap. I paid 6€ for 4 GB a day for a month. Just remember to bring your passport when buying a SIM card. I recommend Airtel," she said.

Apply for your visa early "The website is a pain. Do it on a laptop and give yourself enough time. For those planning to return to India, the woman suggested considering a one-year visa to avoid the hassle of applying again soon,” she noted.

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Distances are crazy “If you're from Europe, you'll probably underestimate them. Either book a flight or take overnight buses/trains to save time”, she said, adding that “I personally preferred buses and booked almost everything through RedBus.”

You can order everything "If you're feeling sick, the supermarket is far away, or no one can bring you something: you can order anything in India. Medication, food, cosmetics, groceries... everything. Apps: Blinkit/Zomato," she wrote.

People will stare “It might feel uncomfortable at first, but most of the time it's simply curiosity, not rudeness. You get used to it,” she noted.

“I seriously JUST had good experiences,” she added.

Don't be too scared of the food She also rejected the claim that Indian food was unsafe, while admitting that it was her personal experience.

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“I can only speak from my own experience, but I never had any stomach problems. I ate street food, drank chai from roadside stands, and tried everything,” she said.

The Indian head wobble is confusing According to her, the Indian head wobble can be confusing, but you'll figure it out eventually.

“It's not the same as a Western nod, and it can be surprisingly hard to tell whether someone means ‘yes, okay, or, no’,” she wrote.

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Hostels aren't just for travellers “Unlike Southeast Asia, Indian hostels have a lot of locals too, she noted, adding that “If that makes you uncomfortable, book a private room or a female-only dorm.”

Learn a little about Hinduism if you have the time "Even learning the basics can change your experience of India. It helps you understand temples, festivals, rituals, and daily life on a deeper level, even if you're not religious," she said.

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