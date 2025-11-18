German traveller reviews Vande Bharat train, says it feels like ‘Japan or China’ in viral video

A German traveller exploring India has caught the internet’s attention after sharing his surprisingly enthusiastic review of a Vande Bharat Express journey. His Instagram video, which has now racked up over 700,000 views, compares India’s semi-high-speed train to the sleek rail systems of Japan and China—prompting a wave of praise from Indian users.

"India’s Most Modern Train" Alexander Welder, who is documenting his trip across the country, posted a video titled “Taking a ride on India’s most modern train”. In it, he and his companion take viewers through their five-and-a-half-hour executive class journey, which cost ₹2,100 per person—including meals.

“Today, we’re taking a journey on what is considered India’s most modern train, the Vande Bharat, in executive class,” he says in the clip. “I’m going to show you what the experience is like.”

“Feels Like I’m On A Japanese or Chinese Train” Welder appears particularly impressed by the rotating seats designed to face the window—something he calls a “game changer” for travellers who want to take in the scenery. He also points out the unusually spacious overhead compartments.

“This luggage is insanely big, but it still fits comfortably,” he says, adding that the coach offers both Indian and Western-style washrooms—another detail that stood out to him.

Watch the video here:

A Ticket That Includes Everything—Even Dessert Minutes after boarding, Welder receives a complimentary bottle of water, followed by soup, snacks and a hot meal consisting of chapati, curries, rice, vegetables and ice cream.

“We just got snacks also included in the ticket. How crazy is that?” he says, clearly surprised by the value for money.

As the journey wraps up, he sums up the experience:

“Five and a half hours. ₹2,100 per person. And all meals were included.”

Online Reaction The video has been widely shared across platforms, with many users appreciating how the traveller captured a positive and modern aspect of Indian railways. Several commented that he showcased an India that often doesn’t get highlighted internationally.

A user wrote, “Love it when our guests from around the world enjoy our facilities to the extent of whatever is at offer. Atithhi Devo Bhavah!”

Another user suggested, “Try out Maharajas' Express, Palace on Wheels, Golden Chariot, and Deccan Odyssey. You'll love it.”

“That's a really good price compared to Europe. Sometimes you don't even get to sit in Germany without seat reservations if trains are very full,” the third user wrote.