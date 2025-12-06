German vlogger shocked by Delhi’s ‘rollercoaster’ traffic, asks why the roads feel so chaotic and unpredictable

A German lady visiting India found the traffic in Delhi akin to a ‘rollercoaster’, and she posted about it on her Instagram page. The person in question goes by the handle ‘lizlaz_tv’ on Instagram and describes herself as being from Germany and South Africa.

She uploaded a video where she was sitting in the front seat of a car, apparently being driven by someone else, and capturing her reaction to the traffic being encountered. When she turned the camera towards the road, it didn’t show a very congested lane or a traffic snarl. Instead, it showed lively but manageable traffic.

German influencer shocked by Delhi traffic “Welcome to Delhi, where the traffic looks like a rollercoaster. Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh. Oh no. No. Oh my goodness. This is not how we do it in Germany, okay? Where's the order? Where's the structure?”

When she panned the camera on to the road, there were two large trucks in front and a car coming up alongside. This was enough to make her nervous. However, it was a common sight for most Indians, and they expressed their surprise in the comments.

“You should come to Bangalore once and see,” a person familiar with the traffic woes of Karnataka’s capital wrote. “This is nothing, come to Mumbai,” wrote a person who has experienced worse in the financial capital of India. “More like a racetrack,” a person noticing the thrilling aspect of traffic noted.

Delhi traffic worsens in wake of Vladimir Putin’s visit The traffic inside the busiest parts of Delhi can be tough to negotiate on the best of days. So, it was no surprise that things became much tougher when Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India, and security had to be strengthened across the city.

The area that suffered the brunt of congestion was Lutyens’ Delhi, where most of President Putin’s engagements were scheduled.

According to the New Indian Express, many key roads in the national capital witnessed long traffic snarls. The areas described as worst affected include Palam Vihar, Samalka, Dhundhera, Bijwasan, Dhaula Kuan, among others.

Delhi Police had issued an advisory declaring that no vehicle will be allowed to stop or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road, between 10 AM and 11:30 AM.

FAQs Who was surprised by the liveliness of Delhi’s traffic? A German influencer whose Instagram handle is ‘lizlaz_tv’ shared her reaction.

Why did Delhi Police issue a special traffic advisory for Friday? Due to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Where did President Putin stay during his visit to India? President Putin stayed in ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi.