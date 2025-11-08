German vlogger shocked to find ‘cleanest’ place in India: ‘Haven’t seen a single piece of trash'

When most international tourists plan their trip to India, they often arrive with certain expectations — many of which are shaped by media portrayals and word-of-mouth experiences. Cleanliness and overcrowded streets are among the factors that come to mind. However, when a Germany-based travel vlogger touched down in India and eventually arrived in Goa, what he discovered defied all his assumptions.

In the now-viral Instagram video titled, 'Cleanest place I've seen in India', Alex Welder shared details about his experience of visiting South Goa and explained how the place was completely different from his preconceived notions.

“This is probably the cleanest place I have been to in India. I always thought Goa was going to be that super party hotspot — lots of tourists and lots of rubbish. But we’ve been walking around this beach here in South Goa, and we haven’t seen a single piece of litter. This place is a turtle nesting area, and it is absolutely beautiful,” said Welder while walking along Galgibaga Beach.

“These are the only three local guys we found. They’re laughing the entire time, looking at the sky. I think they’re having a great time, if you know what I mean.”

Amazed by the beauty of the place, Welder even compared it to Europe, saying: “This place doesn’t really feel that tropical. Check out the trees here — it’s more like being in a European country. You even have bins here and there, which is a rare find you truly appreciate.”

Here's how social media reacted As of the latest update, the video had amassed nearly 197,000 views and hundreds of comments. Most viewers praised the breathtaking beauty of South Goa, while some urged Welder to “gatekeep” the location to prevent it from being overrun by tourists.

"South is the beautiful part of Goa. Still not touched by the crazy destruction happening in the North. Hope and pray it remains that way," said one user, while another added: “South Goa is the prettiest indeed, and being a local here, every day is a day by the beach.”

A third commented: "Please don't do this mate. With all your good intentions, this will, in fact, be the reason it's screwed up. Please don't take this badly."

