 'Get 90%, I'll meet you': Vijay Deverakonda's witty comment on fans' post saying ‘We’ll start preparing for exam if…' | Mint
Business News/ News / Trends/  'Get 90%, I'll meet you': Vijay Deverakonda's witty comment on fans' post saying 'We'll start preparing for exam if…'
'Get 90%, I'll meet you': Vijay Deverakonda's witty comment on fans' post saying ‘We’ll start preparing for exam if…'

 Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Social media users expressed amazement over Vijay Deverakonda's reply to a post, which garnered over eight lakh likes, surpassing the video's likes.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is known for making beautiful gestures for his fans. The super star is also very active on responding to his fans' reactions and posts on social media Premium
Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is known for making beautiful gestures for his fans. The super star is also very active on responding to his fans' reactions and posts on social media

Apart from his superhit movies, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is also popular for surprising his fans with sponsored trips and other special gifts. The actor is often seen responding to his fans' comments and social media posts. Recently, he dropped a surprise comment on one of his fan's videos which read, “If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video then we will start preparation for our exams."

"Just in case we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame on Vijay Deverakonda," the fan captioned the video on the social media platform Instagram.

"Get 90% and I'll meet you," the Arjun Reddy-fame actor's witty comment on the post resulted in a range of reactions from netizens. Many termed the comment to be a punishment for the students to study harder.

“When the comment has more likes than the video," commented a social media user on the post.

“If sushant singh Rajput replies me, I'll score a perfect 100 on exam," wrote another Instagram user.

“Bro Actually commented on this video," wrote another user.

“He commented, now you gotta proove," said an Insta user.

‘Best way of getting reply from celebrities....,’ wrote another netizen.

After the comment from the Telugu film star, the comments section of the post was filled with reactions of the social media users where they expressed amazement over Deverakonda's reply to the post.

The video, which was posted on February 15, has received nearly 7 lakh likes till now and lakhs of view. Whereas, Vijay Deverakonda's reply to the post has garnered more than eight lakh likes, and the numbers are increasing.

 

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 06:17 PM IST
