'Get 90%, I'll meet you': Vijay Deverakonda's witty comment on fans' post saying ‘We’ll start preparing for exam if…'
Social media users expressed amazement over Vijay Deverakonda's reply to a post, which garnered over eight lakh likes, surpassing the video's likes.
Apart from his superhit movies, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is also popular for surprising his fans with sponsored trips and other special gifts. The actor is often seen responding to his fans' comments and social media posts. Recently, he dropped a surprise comment on one of his fan's videos which read, “If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video then we will start preparation for our exams."