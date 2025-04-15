Get a chance to choose your favourite podcasters from 200+ nominations as Podmasters Awards public voting begins

India’s most celebrated podcasting event, Podmasters Conclave and Awards 2025, organised by HT Smartcast and curated by Fever Live, is back with a bigger stage, louder voices, and powerful recognition for audio excellence. Bringing together the sharpest storytellers, creative pioneers, and influential voices of the audio world, the event promises to spotlight the very best of India’s podcasting talent.

Over 200+ podcast nominations are competing across more than 30 diverse categories this year, ranging from storytelling and entertainment to health, spirituality, and innovation. With voting lines officially now open, audiences across the country can now cast their votes and support their favorite voices to lift the prestigious Podmasters Trophy.

Notable names in the podcasting universe like Prakhar Gupta, Divay Agarwal (Khooni Monday), Masoom Minawala, Vishal Malhotra, Cyrus Broacha, Sonal Kaushal, Nikhil Taneja, Neelesh Misra, and Jivraj Singh Sachar are among the nominees in this electrifying race to the top. The audience now has the power to elevate these voices by casting their vote on the official Podmasters website.

“Podcasting is no longer a niche—it's a movement. With Podmasters 2025, we’re not just celebrating creators; we’re handing the mic to the listeners to shape what great storytelling sounds like. This public voting phase is our way of turning passive listeners into active champions of podcast content. It’s time India picks its favourite voice.” — Yatin Naik, Business Head, HT Smartcast.

