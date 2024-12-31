A Bengaluru man's advice on self-investment for those in their early 20s has sparked social media debate. He encourages spending on productivity-enhancing items like gym memberships and tech gadgets while cautioning against debt.

A Bengaluru man advised young individuals in their 20s on self-investment and productivity, urging them to spend on items that enhance focus and efficiency, like tech and fitness memberships, to boost their earning potential without incurring debt.

Shobhit Shrivastava shared tips on self-investment and productivity in a post on X, urging young individuals to focus on building skills, setting goals, and prioritizing time management.

In a post on X, Shrivastava wrote, “If you're a person in your early 20s, don't hesitate to spend money on things that improve your productivity. Buy that MacBook, NC headphones, gym membership, get a maid to cook food and clean your house, and buy all the books you want. Get out of those money-pinching habits you inherited. Early 20s is the time to invest in yourself and increase your own earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever! None of this should put you into debt. If it does, try to change your job!"

However, later on, he replied to the thread, saying, “Someone pointed it out to me, and I agree. I should have used the word “domestic help" instead of “maid". Apologies!"

"Noise cancelling headphones, they are actually useful to work with focus," reacted a user.

“What has been your best purchase of 2024? (something that elevated the quality of your life)," asked another user.

“Optimise your money for life, not your life for money," added another user.

“Great advice if you are earning a minimum of 80-85k (this itself is pushing it)," another commented.

Meanwhile, another user added: “People say these things, but in the end, what actually increases your money is the same old: switching jobs, MBA or 2nd income. Everything else does not affect for example NC headphones. Infact if you are in 20s, learn to live on as little as possible. That will help."