Get set, go! Google Doodle today salutes para-athletes’ spirit at Paralympics Games Paris 2024

Google Doodle today dedicated its latest edition of search engine logo to para-athletes amid the ongoing Paralympics Games Paris 2024.

Livemint
31 Aug 2024, 07:25 AM IST
Today’s Google Doodle celebrated the para-athletic competition at Paralympics Paris 2024.

Google Doodle Today: While honouring the spirit and determination of para-athletes, the Alphabet-owned search engine dedicated the latest edition of the Paralympics Games Paris 2024.

Today's Google Doodle aligned with the basic theme of representing sports players as birds and animals. As the players were gearing up for a race with all the protective tools, the action began after the race started.

Inda's Preeti Pal wins bronze in the 100m T35 event

Indian para-athletic sports player Preeti Pal brought laurel for her nation after winning the bronze in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics, the Indian para sprinter Preeti Pal said that she couldn't believe that she won the medal.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.After winning the medal at the Paris Paralympics, Preeti Pal shared her feeling and said that she is very proud of her achievement.

“I am still not able to believe that I have won the bronze medal...I am feeling very proud, and I thank everyone for supporting and motivating me,” Preeti Pal said in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)

China's Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo bagged first and second place, respectively. Zhou won the gold medal with her season-best time of 13.58 seconds. While Guo bagged the silver with her personal best time of 13.74 seconds.

In the World Para Athletics Championship, Preeti won bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events in 2024 and received her quota for the Paris Paralympics.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

 

31 Aug 2024, 07:25 AM IST
