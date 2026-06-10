GetAWay Ice Cream founder hails Zepto after company records ₹50 lakh worth orders in a day on e-commerce platform

Jash Shah, founder and CEO of GetAWay Ice Cream & Desserts, recently hailed Zepto founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V who helped another business scale and achieve new height through their e-commerce platform. With real-time delivery of groceries, many such business recorded growths that seemed impossible before.

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Recognizing the grit and determination of Zepto co-founders, Jash Shah in a ;ost on LinkedIn stated, “When I first met Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, they were obsessed with one thing. 10 minutes. Not “fast delivery.” Not “same day.” Exactly 10 minutes.” Acknowledging how their passion and perseverance materialized, he added, “In a country where even large, well-funded retailers with decades of infrastructure couldn't crack reliable next-day. Zepto was betting everything on a promise that most of the industry called impossible.”

Also Read | Zepto IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from UDRHP

GetAWay Ice Cream's Jash Shah praised Zepto founders for its significant role in transforming the business.

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Jash Shah compared financials of Zepto with other quick-commerce platforms.

According to Jash Shah, GetAWay Ice Cream achieved record revenue growth this year as it sold ₹50 lakhs worth of ice cream in a single day on the occasion of Mothers' Day. In a previous post, he stated, “This Mother's Day 10th May 2026 we sold more than ₹50 lakh worth of GetAWay Ice Cream & Desserts in a single day on Zepto. That number is our entire April 2025 month revenue. It was our entire first year revenue on Zepto."

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Suggesting that Aadit and Kaivalya had a stopwatch and a conviction, he emphasized that two entrepreneurs were equipped with the capital, the supply chains, the shelf space, the brand trust and every other structural advantage to make strides. Jash Shah compared financials of Zepto with other quick-commerce platforms, indicating that the company initially founded as Kiranakart Technologies in December 2020 recorded highest growth in FY 2025-26.

This statement comes at a time, Zepto has taken a step toward its stock market debut by filing an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

GetAWay Deserts, which produces high-protein and zero-sugar ice creams, was bootstrapping for 3 years, but eventually found funding help at Shark Tank India Season 1. Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh pooled in resources in exchange of equity to support the brand scale faster.

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In 2022, Jash Shah featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list. Revealing details of his first meeting with Zepto founders, Jash Shah said that his association dates back to 2022 when he was at billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal's house for a dinner for Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers. Impressed with Zepto founders, Jash Shah listed GetAWay Ice Cream & Desserts on the e-commerce platform in 2022.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



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