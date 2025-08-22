‘Ghar se uthwa lungi’: RJ Mahvash’s cheeky post with Chirag Paswan sparks buzz

RJ Mahvash, known for her outspoken and witty social media presence, is once again in the news-- this time for an Instagram post featuring Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

The popular radio jockey, who often grabs attention for her bold captions, shared a picture with Paswan on Instagram. While the photo itself sparked curiosity, it was her cheeky caption that truly the attention of social media.

“Bas ab kari na kisi ne badtmeezi, ghar se uthwa lungi,” RJ Mahvash wrote, adding a touch of humour to the post. She later doubled down in her Instagram story, saying, “Ab muh mat chala dea mujhse koi.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of laughter and reactions from fans.

One user commented, “The most handsome politician and the cutest RJ both in a single frame.”

Another joked with a Bollywood reference: “Yuzi like— vo raat apun 2 baje tak piya.”

Some, however, hinted at unease, with one writing, “The threat in the caption is cute but after seeing the connections with the minister, I am scared of humour.”

Adding to the buzz are ongoing rumours about Mahvash’s personal life. She has long been linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, especially after his separation from choreographer Dhanashree Verma earlier this year. Mahvash was spotted at multiple IPL 2025 matches supporting Chahal’s team Punjab Kings, often spending time with players’ families—fueling speculation about their relationship.