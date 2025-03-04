Ghazal Alagh shares her morning routine: Mamaearth co-founder makes ‘time for what matters’

Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of Mamaearth, recently shared her insights on LinkedIn regarding the impact of early wake-up routines on productivity and health. In her post, she reflects on her past experience of waking up at 4 AM daily, believing it would enhance productivity. However, she admits that this habit led to sleep deprivation, burnout and adverse effects on her well-being.

Alagh stresses the importance of adequate sleep, stating that sacrificing rest for the sake of productivity does more harm than good. She advises against extreme early wake-up routines, particularly for women She suggests that a balanced approach to time management is more effective.

“Now, I wake up early, but in a way that actually works for me. I follow my own "6 to 9 before 9 to 6" routine, making time for what matters without running on empty,” she wrote.

Ghazal Alagh’s morning routine Alagh follows a structured morning routine that helps her start the day with balance and clarity. One of the key aspects of her routine is movement, which includes engaging in workouts, yoga or walks.

Another important element is mindset reset. She dedicates time for self-reflection, structuring her thoughts and deep-focus activities. This allows her to mentally prepare for the day ahead.

She also prioritises skill-building, investing time in reading, upskilling or organising her tasks. By continuously learning and refining her skills, she ensures that she remains focused on personal and professional growth.

Lastly, family time is significant in her schedule. She deliberately slows down to spend meaningful moments with her children before the demands of work take over. This helps her maintain a strong work-life balance while nurturing her relationships.

Social media reactions “I've been getting up at 4 AM sharp for the last 12 years. But, luckily, I feel much better now, and I’ve come to really appreciate this time. I use it as my ‘me time’ to reset and focus before the day begins," wrote one user.

“Sleep isn't optional, only a well rested brain and an active body can make you more productive. Don't think that will work out for me either,” commented one user.

“As a working mom, sleep is as much important as any form of workout. Thanks for acknowledging that sleep is essential for everyone,” came from another.