Life after death is one of the several mysteries that have consistently generated human curiosity for generations. Some believe in the existence of the soul after death, while others think that the soul of a dead family member wanders around his/her near and dear for a few days, though there is no scientific proof of this.

A recent CCTV footage from Michigan has created a stir on social media in which a ghostly figure appears to be hovering over and staring at a sleeping child, New18 reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, a mysterious figure was captured on one of the security cameras of John Kipke, a Michigan resident, at his 100-year-old farmhouse. The incident occurred a month following the death of the child's grandfather. The scary picture features a ghostly figure hovering over Kipke's youngest son, who is asleep on the floor. The figure was only captured by one of the cameras installed in the house, which only takes snapshots instead of recording video.

Kipke shared the image on Facebook, noting his uncertainty about the spirit.

“I’m not sure what this is, but one of my inside cameras picked this up. Unfortunately, the inside system does not go in video mode, just snapshots of movement and sound. To my knowledge, I have never been contacted from the other side or had any strange things happen to me in my house. But I live in a 100-year-old farmhouse. Also, that is my youngest son sleeping on the floor. I just thought this was interesting," Daily Star quoted Kipke’s Facebook post.

Since its posting on Facebook, 'Ghosts Caught On Camera, ' it has garnered mixed reactions.

Many social media users have mixed reactions to the post. While many believed it to be a spirit, some called it a 'smudge on the camera', and some others suggested that the family should leave the house immediately.

One of the users wrote that he looks like a gentleman as he is wearing a cap, and it seems like he is looking at your son.

Also Read | Bengaluru man ditches horse at wedding, arrives on electric bike for baraat

"It looks like a gentleman. You can see the outline of his body, head, shoulders, and arms. He's also wearing a hat."

Another user thought it to be an 'elderly woman' because of the kind of coat she is wearing. He said it seemed that she was an elderly woman looking at the child, while another user wrote that the face was so blurred and nothing was clear.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!