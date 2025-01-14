A transient “ghost island", born from a mud volcano eruption in the Caspian Sea, has captivated researchers. The island emerged in early 2023, only to recede into the sea by the end of 2024, offering a fleeting glimpse into the volatile forces beneath the Earth’s surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the island was a result of the powerful eruption of the Kumani Bank mud volcano, which lies about 25 kilometers (15 miles) off the eastern coast of Azerbaijan.

A sudden appearance and rapid erosion NASA's Earth Observatory tracked the island's brief existence through images captured by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) and OLI-2 on the Landsat 8 and 9 satellites. In their November 2022 image, the crest of the Kumani Bank volcano remained submerged below the surface of the Caspian Sea. By February 14, 2023, a small island had emerged from the water, accompanied by a visible sediment plume drifting away from the site.

According to the Earth Observatory, the island appeared between January 30 and February 4, 2023, and was approximately 400 meters (1,300 feet) across. This observation was confirmed by Mark Tingay, a geologist from the University of Adelaide, who stated, “The Kumani Bank eruption produced an island with a sizable landmass, but it was short-lived." Within a year, by the end of 2024, only a diminished portion of the Kumani Bank volcano remained visible above the water, having nearly eroded away completely.

History of Kumani Bank’s eruptions The Kumani Bank mud volcano is no stranger to producing transient islands. NASA's Earth Observatory noted that this is not the first time the volcano has produced a temporary landmass. Since its first recorded eruption in 1861, Kumani Bank has erupted numerous times, each creating islands of varying sizes that often disappeared within days or months.

In 1950, for example, the eruption produced a massive island measuring 700 meters (2,300 feet) across and rising 6 meters (20 feet) above the water. The 1950 eruption remains the most powerful on record, as it resulted in one of the largest and longest-lasting islands to emerge from a mud volcano in the region. Other eruptions, such as the one in May 1861, formed smaller islands like one that was just 87 meters (285 feet) across and only 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) above the water. This island eroded away by early 1862.

The rapid disappearance of such islands is a hallmark of mud volcano activity, where the landmasses emerge and erode quickly, leaving only traces of their once-solid form.

Mud volcanoes: An enigmatic phenomenon Mud volcanoes like the one found at Kumani Bank are “weird and wonderful features that remain largely understudied and little understood," as described by Tingay in a recent seminar for the Geological Society of Australia. These volcanoes, which can range in size from a few meters to several kilometers across, occur in regions with active tectonics or high sedimentation rates, places where subsurface pressure forces fluids, gases, and sediments to the surface.

The Kumani Bank eruption is particularly significant due to the unique characteristics of mud volcanoes, which often produce not only slurries of mud but also flammable gases such as methane. According to NASA's Earth Observatory, "Mud volcano eruptions can be hazardous, with the potential to expel large amounts of material—and even flames—over a short period of time."

Azerbaijan is home to the highest concentration of mud volcanoes on Earth, with more than 300 of them scattered across the eastern region and offshore in the Caspian Sea. The country sits on a tectonic convergence zone where the Arabian and Eurasian plates collide, contributing to the frequent volcanic activity.

Potential links to other worlds The eruption of mud volcanoes on Earth, such as the one at Kumani Bank, has sparked scientific curiosity beyond our planet. Scientists have proposed that similar features could exist on Mars, where some scientists believe muddy mounds in the northern lowlands may have formed when gas- and liquid-rich sediments spewed to the surface, much like mud volcanoes on Earth. “These features may not be unique to Earth," remarked NASA’s Earth Observatory, highlighting the broader implications of such geological phenomena.