Ghosted by a recruiter, this man ended up with a job offer instead. See viral post

Job hunting can be frustrating, especially when promising interviews are followed by complete silence. But one Reddit user’s friend turned that disappointment into an unexpected success story.

Sharing the experience on the platform, the user said his friend interviewed for a role at a well-known tech company that closely matched his expertise. After an encouraging recruiter call and a strong team lead interview, he was left waiting for weeks, with no updates.

Frustrated, he decided to take a chance. Instead of letting the rejection-by-silence slide, he sent a polite but direct LinkedIn message to the company’s Director of Talent Acquisition. In it, he explained how discouraging the ghosting experience had been for a candidate.

To his surprise, the director responded within hours, apologised, and promised to follow up. Shortly after, the recruiter reached out, admitted the role had gone to someone else, and apologised for the delay. The candidate thanked them, expressed continued interest in the company, and moved on.

But the twist came weeks later. The same job was reposted online. On a whim, he messaged the director again to say he was still interested. This time, things changed — the recruiter called and offered him the job. No additional interviews, no long process — just the offer.

The post quickly struck a chord with Reddit users, many of whom said it highlights the importance of persistence in today’s competitive job market.

As the original poster put it: “The lesson here is you can’t be passive. Sometimes you have to advocate for yourself, even if it feels like you’re shouting into the void.”

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “No lol that’s not the lesson to learn. The lesson here is if you want a job you need to play the game better than them.”

“Could make a whole episode as part of recruitment process tittled series,” another user requested.

“I’ve gotten half my jobs in my life by applying to same company again! The worst thing that will happen is if they really didn’t like you is that they will just trash your application. But if they’ve gotten to know you a little and you are still interested, it doesn’t hurt to try again and often that moves you forward in the hiring process. Of course now there are ghost jobs to watch out for now so if you keep seeing the same job posting again and again, maybe don’t keep wasting your time,” the third user wrote.

“HR, useless? It's an act! They are cold hearted killers biding their time. They will do absolutely anything to serve the business if called upon. Last people you ever want to speak to as an employee with a problem - always get outside advice before engaging,” the fourth wrote.

