Author-entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently took to LinkedIn to mention that most of his books have been authored by a ghost-writer. The Do Epic Shit author's comments came after a CA turned writer, Nishtha Gehija, claimed in her LinkedIn post that she had finished Warikoo's second book in “less than 3 months,” alongside a full-time job.

However, Ankur Warikoo claimed that Nishtha Gehija was lying, and added that his first book, Do Epic Shit was not the only book authored by her. As it turns out, she was the author behind Ankur Warikoo's second book Get Epic Shit Done, as well.

"Nishtha is lying in her post. She didn't write my second book. She wrote the first one as well :)) My third book was also written by someone else - Elaine and Anabelle. They have also written my fourth book.

In fact, here is a prediction - all the books that I release will be written by someone else," Ankur Warikoo wrote on LinkedIn.

Ankur Warikoo gets praised for ‘sheer transparency’ Several LinkedIn users praised Ankur Warikoo, and the CA turned writer Nishtha Gehija's “sheer transparency”.

“ I may not be a fan of Ankur's content, because it is NOT meant for me….But I've always REALLY liked Ankur for his sheer transparency,” commented one user.

“ I'm pleasantly surprised by the level of honesty and transparency on both Ankur's side and your side,” wrote another user.

How Ankur Warikoo's book was finished in 3 months

Nishtha Gehija spoke of using a roadmap to write and emphasised on execution rather than intelligence, which helped her finish Ankur Warikoo's book in ‘three months’.