Giant crocodile roams around on Uttar Pradesh village: Viral video irks netizens; here’s why

Amid heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, there have been frequent incidents of crocodiles coming out of water bodies to residential areas, be it in Maharashtra's Pune or Gujarat's Vadodara. In a recent viral video, a crocodile can be seen strolling on the streets of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

UTTAR PRADESH | A crocodile was spotted in Nangal Soti village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on August 7, 2024. The crocodile was seen crawling on the village streets, causing panic among the residents. The forest department was informed, and a team arrived to rescue the crocodile.… pic.twitter.com/GQnc60QjrT — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) August 7, 2024

The video has been shared widely on social media with several users expressing their shock and disbelief. So far there has been no official confirmation about the timing and exact location of the video.

Also Read | Watch: Giant crocodile seen on road amid heavy traffic in Maharashtra after rain

The viral video shows a street dog barking at the reptile constantly moving forward on the street. The crocodile immediately increases its speed in terror when a resident kicks the animal from behind. The insensitive act of the man, whose identity was not revealed in the video, left netizens fuming. Several social media users demanded actions against him, whereas several others just prayed for the crocodile and urged his safety from humans.

“Bloody dehatis kicking a poor animal for no reason,” wrote an X user on the post.

“I hope the guy who kicked the croc goes for a swim one day and becomes its meal. Poor reptile. It needs rescuing from the most dangerous animals on earth: humans,” wrote another user on the post.

“Ab vo morning walk bhi na kare,” read another comment on the post.

“Real wild animals are the people who are kicking the croc. Should be punished for endangering wildlife.”

“Why is that man kicking him? What if he shows a death roll to him,” wrote another angry netizen on the post.

“Any idea is the crocodile safe ??”

“Wow, what a surprising sight! Hope everyone stays safe while they guide the crocodile back to its habitat.”

“That white t-shirt-wearing man showed his cruel face by hitting the crocodile”