‘Gift sent from Heaven’: Finnish social media influencer hails aloo gobhi; video goes viral

Yona Onstage, a social media influencer from Finland, has hailed aloo gobhi. After tasting the dish at a Nepali restaurant, the digital creator on Instagram could not keep calm because she did not apparently like the taste at all.

“Aloo gobhi is a gift sent from Heaven. I had some aloo gobhi in Finland. Excuse my language. Apparently, I feel very strongly about the dish,” Yona wrote while sharing the video.

Yona, whose boyfriend is Indian, refers to herself as “Finnish Bhabhi” on Instagram. Her handle says “Findustani”.

“I just came home. I went to this restaurant. I had aloo gobhi. I looked at the menu. I looked at vegan options. I looked at aloo gobhi. It’s the best sh*t,” she says in the video.

“That’s my favourite food. My boyfriend makes it. But, that was not aloo gobhi. That was like aloo gobhi or something like that. I don’t know. To be fair, it was a Nepalese restaurant. So, we could always blame it on that,” she goes on.

“I really really miss the real thing. Someone send me aloo gobhi ASAP,” she adds.

Indian social media users apparently loved her affection for the dish. Many of them made some other suggestions as well.

“Loveeee aloo gobi as well. Try Gobi Masala too if somewhere you cannn.. its YUM!” wrote one of them.

One of them commented, “Yes, not everyone can make Aloo gobhi and neither should be allowed. Most restaurants make it when gobhi is still hard, aloo is just not adding to taste and too much masala! Yuck.”

“I like aloo and gobi but both should be cooked separately,” posted another user.

“Oh the one my mom makes, with just tumeric, chilly powder, green chillies and garlic,” posted another.

Another user exclaimed, “Never thought in a million years that I would see a gori pakoori simping over aloo gobi.”

“I make the best Aloo Gobhi - all my friends, my siblings and theirs friends - all of them approved of it. It has the best zing with a burst of flavours from different spices,” came from another.

Aloo gobhi recipe After this, if you are curious to know how to make the best aloo gobhi, here’s what Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recommends.

First, peel and slice the potatoes, then wash and separate the cauliflower into small florets. Heat a little oil in a kadai and add cumin seeds, ginger and green chillies. Add the potatoes, cauliflower and salt, then mix well with turmeric.

Cover the kadai and cook on low heat, allowing the vegetables to soften in their own steam, stirring occasionally. After ten minutes, add coriander powder, red chilli powder and garam masala.