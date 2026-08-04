Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper married? Matching rings in Paris spark speculation

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked fresh marriage rumours after they were photographed wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers while spending time together in Paris.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper married? The model and actor were seen holding hands as they returned to their hotel following a workout. Both were dressed in casual athletic clothing and carrying water bottles, but the rings worn on their left hands quickly drew attention quickly.

Photographs from the outing showed Hadid and Cooper wearing similar gold bands on their left ring fingers, leading fans and social media users to question whether the couple may have privately tied the knot. However, neither Hadid nor cooper has confirmed a marriage and there has been no official announcement regarding a wedding.

The pair have been romantically linked since October 2023 and have largely kept their relationship away from the public spotlight. Their romance first attracted attention after they were reportedly seen having dinner together in New York City's West Village. Since then, they have made only occasional public appearances and have shared limited details about their relationships.

When did the couple make their relationship official? Hadid made the relationship Instagram official in May 2025 when she shared a photograph of gerself kissing Cooper during the celebrations of her 30th birthday. The post marked one of the rare occasions on which the couple publicly acknowledged their romance.

In an interview with Vogue published in 2025, Hadid described their relationship as a “very romantic and happy dynamic”. She also spoke about the importance of both partners having a clear understanding of what they wanted from a relationship.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky,” Hadid said at the time.

She also praised Cooper’s support for her creative work, saying, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

The couple have not yet made an official red-carpet debut, although they have attended major events together. Their latest appearance in Paris has nevertheless renewed public interest in their relationship because of the matching rings.

Hadid shares a daughter, Khai, with her former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with his former partner Irina Shayk. Reports have previously indicated that the couple’s children have spent time together.