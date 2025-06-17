Giorgia Meloni's ‘secret talk’ with Emmanuel Macron at G7 summit goes viral, starts meme fest on social media

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera having a “secret talk” with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 Summit in Canada.

The two top leaders can be seen engaging in a whisper as they seemingly talk about a serious issue.

In the viral video, Macron can be seen covering his mouth with his hand while he talked to Meloni. A few seconds later, the Italian PM showed him a thumbs up without saying anything else.

This year's G7 summit is full of combustible tensions. US President Donald Trump already has hit several dozen nations with severe tariffs that risk a global economic slowdown. There is little progress on settling the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and now the new conflict between Israel and Iran.

Therefore, the leaders could have been talking about absolutely anything.

The Internet, however, broke into a meme fest, featuring several “Melodi” memes. “Melodi” memes are based on Meloni's camaraderie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during international events and bilateral meetings.

Netizens compared Macron to the lady next door and said he has “pados ki aunty vibes.”

A social media user quipped: “Me and my office bestie at work meetings.”

“PM Modi will be jealous of you guys,” claimed another user.

Another user said, “Tabi yeh biwi se tapad khatta hai,” referring to the recent slap gate incident between Macron and his wife.

Several users also tried guessing about what they were talked about.

Here are a few gusses: “Le Macron-Modi ji kisi ko ph pe babu bol rhe the,” a user said.

A few users claimed that Macron is informing Meloni about PM Modi's arrival.

“He may be telling tomorrow modi will come u should not speak with him do promise... Meloni be pakka,” a user said.

“Are wo to devar ji hai, bata rahe hai bhabhi ko ki bade bhaiya Delhi se nikal chuke hai,” another added.