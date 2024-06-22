Girl stuck at Doha airport bags business class ticket to US after running into Qatar Airways CEO; here’s how

What it takes to change one's fortune for an American girl stuck at Doha airport was an unexpected interaction with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer. American entrepreneur Paul-Bernard Jaroslawsk recently shared an incredible experience of his younger sister whose travel experience from Qatar to the United States turned from sour to super sweet with a “snap of a finger”.

In his recent post on X, American entrepreneur, Paul-Bernard Jaroslawsk, shared his younger sister's story who was travelling from Doha to Chicago on standby. Travelling standby on flights allows passengers to pre-purchase tickets with an option to make same-day changes to travel plans if seats are available on their desired flights.

Although the option provides passengers with the flexibility of travelling at a changed time, a lot depends upon the airlines and the availability of seats. At times standby passengers may end up waiting for hours to get seat on their desired flight.

Paul-Bernard Jaroslawsk's sister was also stuck in a similar situation, however, an unexpected thing happened at the Doha airport and turned the whole situation into a pleasant experience for her.

1/ Crazy story my sister had traveling today. My little sister flys standby around the world for dirt cheap cause our father worked at Eva Air Cargo for 20+ years. Today she was in Doha, Qatar stuck at the airport. There were seats open on the flight from Doha to Chicago, but ... — Tall Paul (@pbjcaviar) June 19, 2024