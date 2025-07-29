Girlfriend cheats on 35-year-old man with gym trainer: Reddit user warns older men, ‘Don’t ignore your instincts’

A 35-year-old man has shared the story of his heartbreak on Reddit. His girlfriend, 33, cheated on him with her gym trainer after over three years together.

The user said the pain wasn’t just about betrayal, but how it could happen at any age. According to him, many assume cheating is common only in young or immature relationships. However, he was shocked to face it in his mid-30s.

The user claims to have supported her and believed in their bond. Yet, honesty was missing, he wrote.

The Reddit user warns others not to assume they’re too old for such things. If trust and communication weaken, emotional and physical lines can blur no matter the age or maturity level, he added.

“Don’t ignore your instincts. If you sense real change or distance, respect your intuition, but communicate before jumping to conclusions,” the user wrote.

“Value trust above comfort. True partnership means ongoing effort, not just years together,” he added.

The Reddit post opened the floodgates to a wave of heartbreak stories from others. Many others shared about their experience of being cheated on.

One of them shared how his wife had ruined their 10-year marriage and the lives of their two children. She apparently ended the marriage because a younger man at her office had been praising her.

The user said what hurt him the most was that she had shown no remorse for her actions. He also mentioned that her entire family was angry with him and had spread false rumours to cover up her infidelity.

“Why do I hear lot of cheating stories everywhere? Right from Coldplay concert till Reddit,” wondered one user.

Another user wrote, “Cheating with gym trainer is very common. Maybe women do get attracted by big muscles contrary to their claim "body doesn't matter, personality does".”

“Cheating happens more at 30s and 40s then at 20s. People tend to ditch their marriages just for smallest pleasure outside, some for sex, some for excitement,” oberved another.

Infidelity in Indian marriage In 2023, Gleeden found that 77% of Indian women cheat due to boring married life. Gleeden is a French online dating platform for women who want to have extra-marital affairs. It revealed that the app had 8 lakh subscribers from India.

According to Gleeden, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata had the highest number of unfaithful women. Also, 72% of unfaithful people didn’t regret cheating. Among the responders, 46% came from homes where one parent had cheated.

Seven out of 10 women blamed a lack of help with chores. According to the survey, 31% already had affairs with neighbours before joining the app. Interestingly, 52% women and 57% men cheated during business trips. Half of the female cheaters had sex on the second date.