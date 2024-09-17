After sharing her first salary online, a girl received numerous congratulatory messages and tips from users. Comments included personal stories and advice on savings, reflecting a supportive online community celebrating her achievement.

Sharing a personal milestone on social media, a girl said she received her first-ever salary. Her post gained traction almost immediately and garnered over 1.4 million views and 21K likes on social media.

In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the girl shared a screenshot from her bank showing a credit transaction of ₹21,000 and wrote: “first salary credited" along with several emojis.

Netizens poured in congratulatory messages, wished her best for her future and cheered on her for the “huge milestone". Several users even shared tips for early savings and other general “corporate gyaan".

A user said, “First is always important, congratulations." To which another added, “First salary always gives you a satisfaction."

"Congratulations. I hope you find it in you to some day create massive companies & jobs as well," read another comment.

“Congrats huge milestone," someone commented.

Sharing a personal life experience, a user suggested that she starts investing in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) with her first salary itself for savings in future.

"Exactly 14 years ago, I received the exact same amount as my first salary! One mistake I made back then – I didn't invest in SIPs. Don't repeat that mistake! Wishing you all the best!" the comment read.

“Congratulations. Give this money to your mom and dad," another user suggested.

With a list of dos and don'ts of the corporate world, a user said he is proud of the girl.

"I don't know you but know this that I am proud of you. Long way ahead," he said in the comment, while urging her not to marry the company.

“Always be on the lookout for better opportunities. Start writing on LinkedIn; You know how to do it on twitter. LinkedIn ain't very different. Network with HRs and HR agencies," were some other suggestions the user that for the girl.

His comment ended with: “Best of luck and wish you a lot of success."