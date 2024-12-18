Girls Will Be Girls: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's much-anticipated production debut has now started streaming on OTT platforms. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film premiered at Sundance 2024, where it bagged two awards including the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Category.

Girls Will Be Girls OTT release Viewers can catch the Girls Will Be Girls movie on Prime Video. The film started streaming on the OTT platform on December 18, and is available in three languages, including English, Hindi, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles.

Girls Will Be Girls: Debut for many Besides being Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first production, the film is also Shuchi Talati's first directorial. Talati brings together newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, along with seasoned Kani Kusruti.

The project was a collaboration between Pushing Buttons Studios, Dolce Vita Films, and Crawling Angel Films. While Richa Chadha and Claire Chassagne served as the producers, Ali Fazal served as the executive producer.

Girls Will Be Girls movie Set in the backdrop of the Himalayas, Girls Will Be Girls revolves around a teenager Mira's romance with a new student and her subsequent sexual awakening. The film also highlights Mira's strained relationship with her mother, who never had the opportunity to experience a normal adolescent life.

Director Shuchi Talati conceived the idea for the film in 2018, drawing inspiration from her own experiences as well as the book series Malory Towers and St. Claire's by Enid Blyton. The film's crew was predominantly female, including producers Claire Chassagne and Richa Chadha, cinematographer Jih-E Peng, production designer Avyakta Kapur, and editor Amrita David.

Awards won by Girls Will Be Girls Girls Will Be Girls maintained its winning streak after bagging awards at the Sundance. The movie also won the Best Film Award at the Jakarta International Festival, the Biarritz Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.