Set in the foothills of Himalayas, Girls will be Girls, revolves around a teenager, Mira's, romance with a new student and her subsequent sexual awakening.

Girls will be Girls, the production debut of actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, will be streaming from December 18 on Amazon Prime, the platform said on Wednesday.

In a post on Instagram, the platform wrote, "Witness the coming-of-age story with a touch of rebellion & desire."

Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, the show is a coming-of-age drama. It stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Set in the Himalayan foothills, the movie revolves around a teenager Mira's romance with a new student and her subsequent sexual awakening. It also shows Mira's strained relationship with her mother, who herself never had the opportunity to experience a normal adolescent life.

Girls will be Girls premiered at 2024 Sundance Film Festival's competition section in January.

It was also screened in Horizons at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on 28 June 2024.

The movie was also an entry at the 29th Busan International Film Festival's "Special program in focus" Teenage Minds, Teenage Movies section in October 2024.

It was also selected for the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 and received a special mention from the jury, and the NETPAC award, the Young Critics Choice Award, and the Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award.

The movie was shot over 45 days in Uttarakhand, including its capital, Dehradun.

It was released in France in August and later hit screens in the UK and Ireland on September 20.

Talati reportedly came up with the idea for this film in 2018 based on her own experiences and Enid Blyton's book series Malory Towers and St. Clare's.