Gladiator 2 OTT release date: Following the historic epic's release in theatres on November 15 last year, the Paul Mescal starrer has now landed on the OTT platform. However, OTT subscribers would not be able to watch it for free.

Gladiator 2: How to watch online Gladiator 2 is currently available on Prime Video, which fans can rent for ₹389 and watch.

Gladiator 2 plot Directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, and set in Ancient Rome, Gladiator 2 brings back the epic saga of power, vengeance and intrigue that viewers had seen in the first part of the movie.

Ages after the beloved hero Maximus is murdered, the current ruler's iron grip over Rome forces Lucius (Paul Mescal) to enter the Colosseum. As the fate of the Roman Empire hangs in the balance, Lucius, consumed by wrath, must draw courage and honour from his history if he is to restore Rome's glory to its people.

Gladiator II producers and actors The Ridley Scott directorial Gladiator 2, has been co-written by David Scarpa and Peter Craig. Scott Free Productions helmed the productions while Paramount Pictures released the film.

In addition to the lead actor Paul Mescal, Gladiator 2 stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington are among the actors included.

While Gladiator 2 sees the return of Jacobi and Nielsen, Paul Mescal takes Spencer Treat Clark's place. Mescal portrays the exiled Roman prince Lucius Verus Aurelius, a prisoner of war who, after becoming a gladiator for the former slave Macrinus, plots to depose the twin emperors Geta and Caracalla.