Gladiator 2 trailer review: Ridley Scott’s epic saga gets thumps down from audience: ‘Music is terrible, not suited…’

The official trailer of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel, 'Gladiator 2,' has been released by Paramount Pictures, offering a glimpse into a new chapter of Roman warfare and drama.

The trailer was released on Paramount Picture's official YouTube channel. The film is scheduled to release on November 22. The film features Paul Mescal in the lead role as a grown-up Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film.

From director Ridley Scott, watch the new Official Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger - Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/4BtyPbkGjd — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) July 9, 2024

Regarding audience reaction, the Gladiator sequel trailer has generated a variety of responses from fans. Some feel the original Gladiator didn't need a sequel, while others have voiced criticism, especially about the music choice, including Jay-Z's rap.

Check users reaction on the trailer One user wrote, "A movie that never ever needed a sequel.”

“There's someone at Paramount who knew the music was a terrible choice, sitting back in their chair and laughing right now,” another added.

“When the rap starts playing, I thought Vin Diesel was going to show up with his V8 in the arena,” some other said.

Other user said, “Jay-Z music in a gladiator movie trailer lmao”

“This looks like it's made for people who've never even watched the original rather than actual fans of the original,” some other added.

A user commented, “The vibe they went for with this trailer is so out of alignment with the emotion of the first movie.”

“Music is terrible. Not suited for this genre”

“How come nobody can cut a good trailer nowadays. This is garbage”

“Guess no one has to watch the movie now.”

“The rap music tells me this movie is for the children. The trailer tells me there is no compelling heroic arc in this story.”

“Who keeps making these unnecessary sequels”

“Worst trailer ever”

“Embarrassing and pathetic.”

“We were asked "are you not entertained?" in Gladiator. Well, it looks like we aren't anymore. This trailer shows almost everything wrong with movies in 2024 and it only took 3 minutes.”

“My expectations were low, specially after Ridley's Napoleon defeat. Trailer started good. Tension & drama. Well done. Until that song at the end... worse than an intestinal flush after eating expired oysters. Change it now, please.”