Gladiator 2 trailer review: Ridley Scott’s epic saga gets thumps down from audience: ‘Music is terrible, not suited…’

  • Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' trailer introduces Paul Mescal as Lucius, returning to Rome as a gladiator. The film features an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. However, netizens expressed disappointment over the choice of music in the trailer.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated10 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Gladiator 2 trailer reviews (Screengrab from trailer)
Gladiator 2 trailer reviews (Screengrab from trailer)

The official trailer of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel, 'Gladiator 2,' has been released by Paramount Pictures, offering a glimpse into a new chapter of Roman warfare and drama.

The trailer was released on Paramount Picture's official YouTube channel. The film is scheduled to release on November 22. The film features Paul Mescal in the lead role as a grown-up Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: Movie mints over ₹800 cr worldwide

Regarding audience reaction, the Gladiator sequel trailer has generated a variety of responses from fans. Some feel the original Gladiator didn't need a sequel, while others have voiced criticism, especially about the music choice, including Jay-Z's rap.

Also Read | ’Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ trailer out: Fans reacts to Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer

Check users reaction on the trailer

One user wrote, "A movie that never ever needed a sequel.”

“There's someone at Paramount who knew the music was a terrible choice, sitting back in their chair and laughing right now,” another added.

“When the rap starts playing, I thought Vin Diesel was going to show up with his V8 in the arena,” some other said.

Other user said, “Jay-Z music in a gladiator movie trailer lmao”

“This looks like it's made for people who've never even watched the original rather than actual fans of the original,” some other added.

A user commented, “The vibe they went for with this trailer is so out of alignment with the emotion of the first movie.”

“Music is terrible. Not suited for this genre”

“How come nobody can cut a good trailer nowadays. This is garbage”

Also Read | ’Watch and Go’: Google Maps in Bengaluru now tells people where traffic cops are

“Guess no one has to watch the movie now.”

“The rap music tells me this movie is for the children. The trailer tells me there is no compelling heroic arc in this story.”

“Who keeps making these unnecessary sequels”

“Worst trailer ever”

“Embarrassing and pathetic.”

“We were asked "are you not entertained?" in Gladiator. Well, it looks like we aren't anymore. This trailer shows almost everything wrong with movies in 2024 and it only took 3 minutes.”

“My expectations were low, specially after Ridley's Napoleon defeat. Trailer started good. Tension & drama. Well done. Until that song at the end... worse than an intestinal flush after eating expired oysters. Change it now, please.”

“That music is the most atrocious choice and SUCH a turn off for a period film! It's like playing NINE INCH NAILS”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsGladiator 2 trailer review: Ridley Scott’s epic saga gets thumps down from audience: ‘Music is terrible, not suited…’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

170.40
12:15 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.3 (-0.76%)

Tata Steel

168.80
12:15 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3 (-1.75%)

Bharat Electronics

332.40
12:15 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.15 (-0.64%)

Ashok Leyland

226.00
12:14 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.35 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

589.50
12:04 PM | 10 JUL 2024
46.35 (8.53%)

Prism Johnson

173.00
12:04 PM | 10 JUL 2024
8.15 (4.94%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,179.90
12:04 PM | 10 JUL 2024
192 (4.81%)

Vardhaman Textiles

529.75
12:03 PM | 10 JUL 2024
23.15 (4.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue