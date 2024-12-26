The female drug dealer's tattooed neck, piercings on both sides of her lips, and a tattoo on her eyebrow stand out in the mugshot.

A mugshot has got this female drug dealer a lot of attention on the Internet, with social media users calling it ‘glam’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-year-old, dressed in a grey hoody with her blonde hair tied in a top bun, stares at the camera in the smouldering snap. Her tattooed neck, piercings on both sides of her lips, and a tattoo on her eyebrow stand out in the picture.

Unlike other mugshots, this one caught the attention of netizens, who swooned over her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A New York Post report said one admirer wrote, “She’s a looker," while another added, “A really attractive bunch—and easily recognizable. A happy ending for Christmas."

Who is she? Why was she arrested? The female drug dealer is Kirsty Sansum. The police arrested her for attempting to bring three kilograms of cocaine worth £2,40,000 and £3,00,000 ( ₹2.5-3.2 crore) into Gloucestershire, UK.

According to Gloucestershire Police, three large blocks of cocaine, weighing a kilogram each, were found in a plastic bag in the front passenger footwell of the car Kirsty was in with a man – John Rogers (29). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both of them were arrested at Strensham Services on the M5, just a few miles from Tewkesbury, on March 11 on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Other co-conspirators in the case are 28-year-old Kingsley Williams and 30-year-old Aaron Russell. They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Was she sentenced to jail? According to Gloucestershire Police, Kirsty Sansum was sentenced to 32 months, which was then reduced to two years of suspended sentence, with a drug rehabilitation order for nine months and 100 hours unpaid work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did the police say? Detective Inspector Matt Phillips of Gloucestershire Police's Serious Organised Crime Unit said it was a significant conspiracy to bring thousands of pounds worth of drugs into the county.