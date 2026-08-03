Glasgow restaurant deletes Instagram account after Lovlina Borgohain flags 'incomplete' India map

A restaurant in Glasgow has pulled down its Instagram account shortly after publicly apologising to Indian boxing star Lovlina Borgohain, who had pointed out that its branding featured a map of India with the North Eastern states missing. The eatery, Mister Singh's India, the Home of Curry, had promised to redesign its logo following the boxer's remarks, only for its social media handle to go dark soon after.

Boxing Contingent's Celebratory Visit Turns Into A Talking Point The controversy erupted after India's boxing squad, fresh off a landmark performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 where they bagged ten medals in total — seven gold and three silver — visited the Glasgow restaurant to celebrate. What was meant to be a celebratory outing soon turned into a viral moment online, after a clip from the visit began circulating widely on social media platforms.

Also Read | Lovlina Borgohain 'hurt' by India map missing Northeast at UK restaurant

In the now-viral video, Lovlina is seen holding up one of the restaurant's napkins printed with a map of India, drawing attention to the fact that the North Eastern region had been left out of the illustration entirely. The clip quickly triggered a wave of reactions and criticism from users across social media.

Lovlina's Message: 'That Really Hurts Us' Speaking directly and calmly in the video, the Assam-born boxer explained why the omission mattered to her personally. "Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much," she said.

Her comments struck a chord with many online, reigniting a long-standing conversation about the North East frequently being excluded or overlooked in depictions of the country, both within India and internationally.

Restaurant Responds With A Public Apology Reacting swiftly to the criticism, Mister Singh's India issued a formal statement acknowledging the error and expressing regret. The restaurant, which has been operating for nearly three decades, emphasised its long-standing connection to Indian culture and cuisine.

"Mr Singh's India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world," the establishment said in its statement. “First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent.”

Restaurant Recalls 'Fantastic Achievements' Of Team India The eatery went on to describe hosting the victorious Indian athletes as a matter of pride, promising corrective action on the branding front. "We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India," the statement read.