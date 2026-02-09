Glass stays unbroken amid VBA party protest in Maharashtra: Social media calls it ‘marketing strategy'

On 8 February, workers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) allegedly vandalised the Chembur office of builder Sushil Raheja. As the video of the alleged vandalism went viral, social media became curious about something unrelated.

During the alleged vandalism at the Chembur office, workers used hockey sticks and stones to damage property. Yet, a particular glass door repeatedly failed to break.

The unusually-strong glass door distracted many viewers from the actual incident. Many social media users praised the material's apparent quality and durability. It shifted focus away from the political conflict behind the protest.

Observers suggested the door was made from reinforced or toughened safety glass. It is designed to absorb heavy impact without shattering into dangerous fragments.

“Good quality glass door,” observed one of them.

“Anyone knows the glassmaker?” asked one user.

“Which company manufactures glass for the company?" asked another user.

One user commented, “I will not be surprised if this was a marketing strategy (for the glass company).”

According to some claims, it is a Saint-Gobain product. One user asked the company to use the video in their ad.

“They should do this for advertising,” suggested another user.

One user enquired, “Do they deliver in Lucknow?”

“Bhai, ye deewaar tootti kyu nahi (Why doesn’t this wall break)?” quipped another user while referring to an Ambuja Cement ad.

What led to the incident Sushil Raheja has been accused of abusing and assaulting a Marathi employee using casteist remarks. The demonstration followed allegations that the police had failed to take strict action. VBA party workers initiated the protest after a case had been registered at the Govandi police station.

According to the complaint, the incident took place during routine work at Raheja’s office on Dr CG Gidwani Road in Chembur. The complainant, Rahul Jadhav, claimed he was verbally abused, physically assaulted and publicly humiliated.

And, it all happened over a minor stapling mistake during a meeting, according to the complaint. Police registered a case under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Police arrested VBA President Snehal Sohani in Mumbai. They also detained youth leader Sagar Gavai and others over alleged vandalism at builder Sushil Raheja’s office.

In an official statement, the VBA alleged selective police action. It claimed that Raheja had remained free despite serious charges while party leaders protesting the incident were detained.

According to the Supreme Court, offences punishable by less than 7 years' imprisonment require prior notice to the accused. An arrest is unnecessary if they cooperate with investigators. However, the activists were apparently detained without such notice.

The VBA claims that the police filed false cases under pressure from Raheja. It has also been alleged that there was political interference.