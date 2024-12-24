World famous finance handbook author, Robert Kiyosaki, warned his social media followers about a potential global crash as major economies like Europe, US and China struggle, according to a post on platform X.

Businessman and author of the well—known book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, on Monday, December 23, warned people about a global crash, according to his social media post on the platform X.

The author highlighted that economies like Europe, China, and the United States are facing challenges and asked his followers if there is a possible depression ahead.

"Global crash has started. Europe, China. USA going down. Depression ahead?" said Kiyosaki in the post on platform X.

Kiyosaki's post came along with some personal finance advice for people as the author highlighted the need to be smart with handling money.

“Please be smarter with your money. Hang on to your job and your money," he said in the post on X.

He also highlighted his take on the problem with leaders and the educators of this world and questioned the point of financial literacy with one question.

"Biggest problem are our leaders and educators. As I have often asked “What did school teach you about money?" said Kiyosaki.

Focusing on the volatility in the markets and economies around the world, Kiyosaki highlighted the importance of assets like gold, silver and now Bitcoin which tend to hold value in times of economic downturns.

"Regardless of which way economy goes, gold, silver, and Bitcoin hold their value. For many people crashes are the best times to get rich. I plan on getting richer. I want you to get richer and smarter too," he said.

Kiyosaki's post went viral and gathered nearly 1.3 million views on the social media platform X.

Netizens react People on social media provided mixed reactions to Kiyosaki's take on a possible global crash. Some people called out the author for calling a crash since 2008, and others agreed with his views considering bitcoin as an digital asset for the future.

"To be fair, you have called 9 of the last 2 recessions," said Gordon responding to Kiyoskai's post.

Others like Ian Richard Toews supported Kiyosaki's asset selection argument and said, “100% spot on. At this stage #Realmoney, #hardmoney, #soundMoney #Gold and #silver physical or digital #AUX and #AGX is the only way. Thank you for the truths, the globalists are about to bring everything they got against us."