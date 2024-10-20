‘Go back to India’: Indian-origin man faces racism in Canada’s Ontario, says ‘hate-filled encounters have…’

  • He was shown the middle finger and subjected to hate speech by an elderly woman who told him to 'return to India' because of his Indian heritage.

Livemint
Updated20 Oct 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Canadian woman abusing an Indian-origin man for his Indian heritage. (Screenshot)
Canadian woman abusing an Indian-origin man for his Indian heritage. (Screenshot)(X/@ignorantsapient)

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, an Indian-origin man faced a hateful encounter while walking in the Kitchener-Waterloo region in Ontario.

The man was subjected to hate speech by an elderly woman who told him to 'return to India' because of his Indian heritage.

Also Read | ’Trudeau has damaged relations...’: Canadian politician’s old video goes viral

Ashwin Annamalai, while recounting being confronted by an elderly woman, took to X and described it as deeply unsettling. He highlighted a trend of rising hate crimes against people of colour in the region.

He posted, “The once welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a disturbing rise in hate A random woman gave me the finger & spewed hate while I was out for a walk.”

Got abused:

In the long post, Annamalai showed an elderly Canadian woman abusing him for his Indian heritage. On being asked the reason for the woman’s aggression towards him, she said, "I am being aggressive to you because there are too many Indians in Canada. And I want you to go back. Go back to India. Your parents are not Canadians and your grandparents are not Canadians.”

Also Read | Canada minister warns Indian diplomats amid row with India: ‘Won’t tolerate…’

Annamalai shared the incident and wrote, “She WRONGLY assumed I am Indian and I must leave immediately. When I challenged her very politely she went about her racist rants… She also is upset that there are black people in the community. She also accuses me of not speaking English & that I need to just leave.”

He also mentioned that the woman targeted him and included derogatory comments about other communities. he also shared a report which indicated that Canada's Waterloo region has the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes.

“This isn’t an isolated incident. Such hate-filled encounters have been happening regularly since the beginning of the year, & people seem to be getting more emboldened. I’ve spoken about the racism faced by international students in our community,” the Indian-origin man wrote on X.

Also Read | Tensions between India, Canada mount amid fresh allegations in Nijjar case

“Harassing well-meaning Canadians on the streets and blaming them for no rhyme or reason isn’t the solution to the challenges we face. We as a community can definitely do much better than blaming each-other & come together to find solutions to problems that plague all of us,” he added.

The recent incident took place amid the trend of immigration to Canada from India has seen a remarkable surge. As per data, the number of new Indian permanent residents (PRs) rose from 39,340 in 2015 to 139,785 in 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Go back to India’: Indian-origin man faces racism in Canada’s Ontario, says ‘hate-filled encounters have…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.