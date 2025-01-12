In a viral video, a paraglider in Goa makes headlines by swooping down mid-air to deliver a lighter to a group of smokers. Dubbed 'an angel from the sky,' this unexpected act of kindness has left netizens in stitches and sparked a wave of humorous reactions online.

"An angel" paragliding over the gold-lined coastline in Goa, a man took a quick detour to help smokers in need. In a viral video shared on Instagram, a group of friends asked a paraglider the most unusual question: "Bhaiya lighter hai? (Do you have a lighter)"

Unlike the netizens who were left in stitches by this viral video shared by hostel chain Zostel, the paraglider didn't miss a beat and instead took a swift detour from mid-air to help the smokers in need.

In the most iconic viral video, the paraglider swoops down mid-air and casually hands over a cigarette lighter to the group below.

The paraglider was dubbed “an angel in Goa". In the video, they also said, “God sent an angel from up the sky. (sic)"

But there's a twist: The paraglider took another trip to the land when the group wanted to return the lighter to the man.

Watch both the videos here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “10 minutes delivery is getting out of hand," quipped a user.

“Behti hawa sa tha vo, udti patang sa tha vo, kaha gaya usse dhundho," a user commented, referring to the famous song from Aamir Khan's ‘3 Idiots’.

"Bro could have easily just thrown it but he had to flex his getting down skills," lauded a user.

“Not all angels have wings, some prefer paragliding," a user said.

“The way he flew into the sunset. lmaoo," another user said.

"Blud came in flying, passed the lighter, and then flew away into the sunset," said another user.

“And then the world watched him fly into the sunset.." a user said.

“Airdrop," exclaimed a user, while another added, “Absolute Godsent".

"This is a legendary video," announced a user.

A user said: “I didn't hear ONE ‘thank you’"

“Prime example of, if you never ask, the answer will always be no, so just ask and see," said another user.