Did Ratan Tata’s pet dog ‘Goa’ die days after the industrialist’s demise? Mumbai cop says ‘verify facts before…’

  • On social media, there was a lot of confusion regarding the death of Ratan Tata’s pet dog, Goa, with some claiming that the canine died shortly after the veteran industrialist’s passing.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Ratan Tata's pet dog ‘Goa' visits NCPA to pay last respects to the business tycoon.
Ratan Tata’s pet dog ‘Goa’ visits NCPA to pay last respects to the business tycoon.(Photo: Yogesh Naik)

Amid viral messages on social media regarding the “death of Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa” a few days after the industrialist's demise on October 9, a senior inspector with the Mumbai Police quashed the rumours and said that the canine was doing 'fine'.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, passed away last week at 86 after a brief hospitalisation. In social media, there was a lot of confusion regarding the death of Ratan Tata’s pet dog, Goa, with some claiming that the canine died shortly after Tata’s passing.

Also Read | Niira Radia talks about her journey with Ratan Tata: ‘His dream was for…’

Goa is a permanent resident of the Tata Group’s office at Bombay House and is said to be Ratan Tata’s favourite among the many stray dogs who called Bombay House their home.

Tata often advocated the welfare of stray dogs and urged people to be sensitive towards them. The visionary business leader's pet dog, Goa, was also a stray dog.

The dog was also brought to Ratan Tata’s funeral to pay his respects to the industrialist and may have taken part in the Parsi ritual of Sagdid.

Now with reports on the 'death of Goa' going viral on the internet, the Mumbai Police's Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar confirmed that Goa is very much alive. Himself an animal lover, Kudalkar confirmed the fact from Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu, who said that Goa was doing well.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why Indians who didn’t know Ratan Tata liked him

“I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine,” said the Mumbai cop in his Instagram post.

Here's the Instagram post:

Stationed at the MHB Police Station in Borivali, Kudalkar regularly feeds and cares for stray animals, particularly dogs and cats. His compassion for animals has earned him recognition from organisations like PETA.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s diamond portrait wins internet’s heart; netizens react

He also cautioned people against believing WhatsApp forwards without verifying them first, reported Hindustan Times.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDid Ratan Tata’s pet dog ‘Goa’ die days after the industrialist’s demise? Mumbai cop says ‘verify facts before…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.