A debate around "bleak tourism" in Goa sparked on the internet after a social media user posted a video clip showing a "negligible" crowd in the beach city. People said the rush in Goa was lesser this time, compared to the "jampacked" streets witnessed during the New Year's celebrations in the past.

Many refuted this claim, saying that "Goa is fully packed." Several other users said the apparent “deserted look” in Goa may be due to skyrocketing hotel prices and people getting better services in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand. None of these claims to be verified.

Goa is on or off? A person posted a video on X showing empty Goa streets. "I am in Goa...You can choose to close your eyes. That won't change the reality. There was a negligible crowd even on Calangute. Most restaurants were empty," the person wrote while posting the video."

Another remarked, “I have walked and drove on this street many times. Always packed at this time of the year.”

"That’s right. I am in goa as well and it’s incredibly empty. Whatever you want you get - parking, beds on beaches, place in restaurants, driving space in the erstwhile busiest of places. It’s kind of weird," an X user said.

But an X user refuted the claim, saying, "False information. Goa is fully packed. The user shared a media report that claimed Goa's beaches are attracting a large number of tourists for New Year festivities.

The PTI report, published on December 30, cited state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte as saying the current tourist season has been exceptional, with four-star and five-star hotels registering almost full occupancy.

The X user who shared the report claimed, “...there are still people rushing to Goa, as well as south Asian Countries. The number of people travelling for vacation has quadrupled in the last 4 years, so while Goa may not be the only option for a year end vacation, it still continues to enjoy a patronage.”

Another social user media user also countered "incredibly empty" claims saying, "It’s not even 60% full right now." He said most hotels on travel sites are still selling rooms for New Year’s Eve, "whereas earlier, chain hotels would sell out a week in advance."

A few users complained about traffic in Goa ahead of New Year's celebration. "I live in goa and until 20th dec it was all dead, but ever since then it’s been taking me 30 mins to go what usually would have been a 10 minute drive. Traffic everywhere from Panjim all the way to siolim," a comment read.

Some others said they see "more foreigners". One such comment read, "Situation is commercially not at par with previous years. Except 30th and 31st Dec, there is a massive decline in the month of December. I see more foreigners."

"I am in Goa too. I live here. It is indeed less crowded for this time of the year," said another person.

Goa's 'bleak tourism'. Who's responsible? A person named Sanjay Lazar pointed out "bleak tourism [in] Goa." He said tourism in Goa has been "bleak...since Diwali until Christmas." He also noted that there are "so many disbelievers, both in Goa and outside it."

"It’s about half of what it used to be normally on a NYE - and prices which were double are now sliding into massive discount territory. The South is deserted; I’m getting calls from friends there. The taxi guys & overcharging hotels need to pull up their socks," Lazar's comment read.

Meanwhile, another social media user also claimed he tried to book rooms for vacation "but all hotels were simply charging min 3X of normal rates".

A user, Parag Jain, blamed the high cost of flights for driving people away from Goa during vacations. "Airlines are mostly responsible for this!! Flight tickets are too high. They are charging 15k-20k per person for one side," he said.

But one said, "Goa is packed, I am there ... your propaganda will not work."

'Go to Thailand, Vietnam instead' Lazar advised people to "go to Bali or Vietnam and save money!". He said Goa "will take some time to bring its prices down, along with its arrogance."

"Let’s face it, prices are skyrocketing in Goa. People are finding better deals and services in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia," read another comment. "This is what happens when prices are jacked up for greed," said another.

