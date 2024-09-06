Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) has released in theatres with fan frenzy across India. On its opening day, the movie achieved a remarkable box office haul, with early estimates indicating a collection of ₹43 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com.

As per the data, the film collected ₹38.3 crore in Tamil language, ₹1.7 crore in Hindi language while ₹3 crore in Telugu language.

Also Read | From fright to family fun: Stree 2 and the coming of age of horror in India

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. It also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

GOAT reviews Fans were captivated by his dynamic portrayal in the trailer for the film 'GOAT.' Speaking about reviews, the film received mixed reviews from audience. Though people were moved by Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, some however, found it an average film. Some reviews on social media called the 1st half as surprising and called the 2nd half laggy and highliy predictable.

About GOAT The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

Thalapathy Vijay in list of highest celebrity taxpayers Tamil actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay is ranked second on Fortune India Magazine's list of top celebrity taxpayers, just behind Shah Rukh Khan. This ranking is part of Fortune India's 'The Star Cast' list, which highlights celebrities based on their advance tax payments. Vijay is reported to have paid an advance tax of ₹80 crore, with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan following at ₹75 crore and ₹71 crore, respectively.