GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's movie mints 43 crore on its release day

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's movie mints ₹43 crore on its release day

Livemint

  • The film GOAT premiered in Indian theaters to enthusiastic fans, earning an impressive 43 crore on its opening day.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) has released in theatres with fan frenzy across India. On its opening day, the movie achieved a remarkable box office haul, with early estimates indicating a collection of 43 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com.

As per the data, the film collected 38.3 crore in Tamil language, 1.7 crore in Hindi language while 3 crore in Telugu language.

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. It also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

GOAT reviews

Fans were captivated by his dynamic portrayal in the trailer for the film 'GOAT.' Speaking about reviews, the film received mixed reviews from audience. Though people were moved by Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, some however, found it an average film. Some reviews on social media called the 1st half as surprising and called the 2nd half laggy and highliy predictable.

About GOAT

The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

Thalapathy Vijay in list of highest celebrity taxpayers

Tamil actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay is ranked second on Fortune India Magazine's list of top celebrity taxpayers, just behind Shah Rukh Khan. This ranking is part of Fortune India's 'The Star Cast' list, which highlights celebrities based on their advance tax payments. Vijay is reported to have paid an advance tax of 80 crore, with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan following at 75 crore and 71 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

