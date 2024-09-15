Hello User
GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay's movie earns 13 crore on Saturday

GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie earns ₹13 crore on Saturday

Jocelyn Fernandes

GOAT box office collection Day 10: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, recorded a 92.59% increase in box office collection on Day 10 from the previous day, earning around 13 crore on September 14, at the start of the weekend.

GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie earns 13 crore on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

GOAT box office collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), saw a nearly 93.59 per cent increase in its collection on Saturday (September 14), minting an estimated 13.1 crore at the start of the weekend, as per data on Sacnilk.

On Day 10, GOAT movie earned an estimated 13.1 crore, of this the majority of 12.4 crore came from Tamil language screenings, followed by 6 lakh from Hindi, and 1 lakh from Telugu, as per the data estimates.

Overall, the movie has firmly joined the ‘100 Crore Club’ earning an estimated 197.75 crore net total since its release, as per Sacnilk.

Further, the movie has crossed the estimated 300 mark in terms of worldwide collection, and has earned the title of the “biggest Tamil grosser of 2024".

GOAT Movie Occupancy

GOAT movie had an overall 56.74 per cent occupancy during Tamil screenings on Saturday (September 14). Of this, morning shows had 42.34 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 58.38 per cent, evening shows had 60.36 per cent, and night shows had 65.89 per cent audiences.

Further, for Hindi screenings on September 14, the theatres saw 14.27 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning shows had 7.10 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 12.78 per cent, evening shows had 14.15 per cent, and night shows had 23.06 per cent audiences.

And in Telugu screenings on Saturday, cinema goers filled 14.49 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning movie shows had 6.44 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 18.10 per cent, evening shows had 9.71 per cent, and night shows had 23.71 per cent audiences.

About GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is a sci-fi action thriller movie.

Besides Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name ‘Thalapathy Vijay’), the star cast features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

Movie posters and trailer provide a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father and son. Vijay plays the role of a field agent and spy who has carrier out more than 60 operations in his career.

The film earned massive response from the audience, especially Vijay's fans who showed up in large numbers in cinema theatres to watch the movie.

