GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action drama slumps on the second Monday, earns ₹6.50 crore

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 12: Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, famous as Thalapathy Vijay, is winning applause for his action drama Greatest of All Time (GOAT). However, the movie is losing momentum as it enters the second week at the box office after its release on September 5. GOAT earned an estimated ₹6.50 crore on September 16, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 12 GOAT earned an estimated ₹219.75 crore in India (Net) until September 16. The movie witnessed a significant drop on the second Monday, with a collection of ₹6.50 crore, compared to ₹15 crore earned on Sunday, September 15. On Sunday, the movie earned an estimated ₹13.85 crore, 1 crore, and 0.15 crore from Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu versions, respectively.

On Monday, September 16, the movie had an overall occupancy of 32.84% Tamil and 11.77% Hindi. Major audience footfall was observed in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and other Indian cities.

GOAT rises as highest Tamil grosser of 2024 Joseph Vijay's stardom has made GOAT the biggest Tamil grosser of the year after beating Dhanush's Raayan and other Tamil superhits. Raayan earned ₹154 crore worldwide, whereas Thalapathy Vijay's movie will earn ₹155 crore in two days.

About GOAT The movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. Apart from Joseph Vijay, the movie also features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii.

The movie revolves around the story of field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.