Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's action drama slumps on the second Monday, earns 6.50 crore

GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's action drama slumps on the second Monday, earns ₹6.50 crore

Livemint

GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's action drama slumps on the second Monday, earns 6.50 crore

GOAT Box Office Collection day 12: Joseph Vijay's movie earns 6.5 crore on Monday, September 16.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 12: Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, famous as Thalapathy Vijay, is winning applause for his action drama Greatest of All Time (GOAT). However, the movie is losing momentum as it enters the second week at the box office after its release on September 5. GOAT earned an estimated 6.50 crore on September 16, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 12

GOAT earned an estimated 219.75 crore in India (Net) until September 16. The movie witnessed a significant drop on the second Monday, with a collection of 6.50 crore, compared to 15 crore earned on Sunday, September 15. On Sunday, the movie earned an estimated 13.85 crore, 1 crore, and 0.15 crore from Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu versions, respectively.

On Monday, September 16, the movie had an overall occupancy of 32.84% Tamil and 11.77% Hindi. Major audience footfall was observed in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and other Indian cities.

GOAT rises as highest Tamil grosser of 2024

Joseph Vijay's stardom has made GOAT the biggest Tamil grosser of the year after beating Dhanush's Raayan and other Tamil superhits. Raayan earned 154 crore worldwide, whereas Thalapathy Vijay's movie will earn 155 crore in two days.

About GOAT

The movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. Apart from Joseph Vijay, the movie also features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii.

The movie revolves around the story of field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Zee Studios will release the film across north India.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.